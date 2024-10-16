The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

