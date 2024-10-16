The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $13.76. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 313,377 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
