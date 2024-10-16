The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $13.76. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 313,377 shares trading hands.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

