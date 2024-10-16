The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber Sells 151 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $22,651.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,355.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $151.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.63.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

