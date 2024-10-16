The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.24. 175,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,421. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

