The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Middleby makes up about 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Middleby worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Middleby by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Middleby by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,165,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Middleby Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MIDD traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.01. 90,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,235. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. Middleby’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.