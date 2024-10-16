The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.3% of Sentry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a market cap of $409.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

