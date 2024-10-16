The Root Network (ROOT) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $243.04 million and $4.11 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One The Root Network token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02206899 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,228,875.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

