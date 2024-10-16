The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,264.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $240.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.90.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.63.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

