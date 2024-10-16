Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $248.92 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.84 billion and approximately $248.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00007781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,133.02 or 0.99966135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007211 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00065670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,265,894 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,206,605.686373 with 2,538,143,676.5109468 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.26291732 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $190,442,481.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

