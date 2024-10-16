Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 3.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,319 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 907,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

