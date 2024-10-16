Touchstone Capital Inc. Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Monster Beverage makes up 5.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 1,821,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

