Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.32 per share, with a total value of C$158,310.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,875.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,004.50.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.07 per share, with a total value of C$285,369.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.11. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$53.45 and a one year high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.68037 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

