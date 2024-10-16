Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.55.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.79. 192,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.45 and its 200 day moving average is $271.25. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.