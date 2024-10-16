Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $88,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.68. The company had a trading volume of 315,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,285. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $406.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

