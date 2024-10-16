Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 2,104 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,434,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 288,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,270. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

