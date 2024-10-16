Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 9,215 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 406,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

