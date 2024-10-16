Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

