Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,083,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $57.53.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.