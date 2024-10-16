Transform Wealth LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240,190 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 2,143,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

