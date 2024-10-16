Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 5,333 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.06. The stock had a trading volume of 443,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

