Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 50.8% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.27. The company had a trading volume of 201,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

