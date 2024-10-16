Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $583.18. 504,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,754. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $563.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

