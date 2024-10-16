Transform Wealth LLC Sells 191 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $912.55. 525,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,213. The firm has a market cap of $867.29 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $916.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

