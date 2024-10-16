Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut Transocean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

