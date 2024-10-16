Truist Financial Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $160.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.19. 52,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,769. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 790.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

