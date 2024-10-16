Tsfg LLC Acquires 456 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

