Tsfg LLC Acquires 749 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.60.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

