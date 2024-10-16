Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $260.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $264.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.02.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

