Tsfg LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

