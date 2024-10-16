Tsfg LLC Has $32.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

