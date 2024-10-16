Tsfg LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $320.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

