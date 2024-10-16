Tsfg LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.