Tsfg LLC Increases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Woodward by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

