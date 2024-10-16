Tsfg LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $794,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,172,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

