Tsfg LLC Sells 250 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

