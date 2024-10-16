Tsfg LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 631.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 197.5% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $54.31.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

