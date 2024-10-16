United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. United Airlines updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

