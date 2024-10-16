United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. United Airlines updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.
United Airlines Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ UAL opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.
United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
