United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 5,782,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 8,485,155 shares.The stock last traded at $69.12 and had previously closed at $64.05.

The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

