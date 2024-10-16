United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 5,782,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 8,485,155 shares.The stock last traded at $69.12 and had previously closed at $64.05.
The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.
United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
