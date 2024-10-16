UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $640.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.74.

NYSE:UNH traded up $15.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $571.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

