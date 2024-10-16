Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $1,005,200.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at $44,156,676.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $352,880.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,419,764.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Paul Gu sold 16,064 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $620,365.98.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. 12,400,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Upstart by 349.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Upstart by 442.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 120,871 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

