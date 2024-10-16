UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 231.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.
UroGen Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
