US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) is Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

