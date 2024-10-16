Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valneva in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.83 million.

VALN stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Valneva has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

