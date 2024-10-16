Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 15141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,529,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,285,000 after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.