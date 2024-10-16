VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.