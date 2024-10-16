Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is Regatta Capital Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

