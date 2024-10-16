Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,221,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.18. 45,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

