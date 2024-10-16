Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VGT opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

