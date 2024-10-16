Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 33.4% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $109,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $266.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $268.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

