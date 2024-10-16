Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,597. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $537.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

